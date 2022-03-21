'I don’t understand it' | Community reeling after death of Inderkum High School student

A memorial in Williams' honor will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at the Youth Basketball Academy on Tinker Road in Rocklin.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Community members are mourning the loss of Anthony Williams, an Inderkum High School student killed in a Rocklin crash Saturday evening.

Williams was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive in Rocklin.

“I don’t understand it. I just don’t…He was just walking. He was out there walking," said Chris Collins, Williams' basketball coach.

Rocklin police said the driver of the car that hit and killed Williams is cooperating with the investigation. So far, there has been neither an arrest nor any charges in the incident.

“I believe it was just a really bad, tragic accident, and my heart goes out to the driver. They have to live with that, so I feel bad for that person – on top of the empathy and sorrow and anger and everything else I feel for Anthony,” Collins said.

He said a memorial will be held on Sunday, March 27 at the Youth Basketball Academy on Tinker Road in Rocklin starting at 3:30 p.m.

Deidra Powell, spokesperson for the Natomas Unified School District, said Williams played varsity basketball and had just transferred from Whitney High School this year. Williams was described as a "powerhouse" basketball player.

"Devastated by the loss of our family Anthony Williams. Please keep Anthony and all that love him in your hearts and prayers," the Inderkum High School basketball team said on Instagram.

Collins says a foundation will be set up in Anthony Williams' name as well.

