At least 77 people test positive for coronavirus after Rocklin youth basketball tournament

Santa Clara health officials said 77 people tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Placer County for a youth basketball tournament in Rocklin.

Courtside Basketball Center's hosted basketball tournaments on Nov. 7 and 8. County health officials said it was here that the 77 coronavirus cases originated from.

The 77 positive cases include 39 youth basketball players, three coaches and 35 others. Health officials said the tournament took place from Nov. 7 to 8. Thirty-three of the 37 players from Santa Clara county tested positive for the coronavirus.

Santa Clara County Assistant Public Health Officer Dr. Monika Roy said in a news release that the youth basketball tournament outbreak is a reminder that the coronavirus does not limit itself to geographic boundaries.

"Public health orders, directives, and guidance around sports and sporting events are in place for a reason," Roy said. "The risk of transmission in these settings can easily result in community spread that threatens the most vulnerable among us."

Placer County health officials said at the time that the Courtside Basketball Center could only operate outdoors due to Placer County being in the purple tier, the most restrictive coronavirus tier. Gyms and other fitness facilities in the purple tier are prohibited from indoor operations.

Placer County health officials confirmed that more than two dozen youth basketball players who played in the tournament have tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials said the tournament took place inside while players engaged in a close-contact sport and the time they spent close to each other contributed to the coronavirus's transmission.

Santa Clara County health officials said the youth basketball program failed to promptly report initial positive cases among staff and players. They said it made it harder for them to investigate to avoid widespread transmission.

According to Santa Clara County's health officials, all youth sports where players come within six feet of one another or team sports are prohibited under its current stay-at-home orders.