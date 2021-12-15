Bill Halldin appointed as Rocklin mayor

Councilmember Bill Halldin was elected to serve as the city of Rocklin's mayor at Tuesday's Rocklin City Council meeting.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Councilmember Bill Halldin has been appointed as the Mayor of Rocklin through December 2022, following a unanimous vote at Tuesday's Rocklin City Council meeting.

In addition to Halldin, Councilmember Ken Broadway was unanimously selected as the Vice-Mayor.

Having been a Rocklin resident for the last 22 years, Halldin has been a member of the Rocklin City Council since 2018.

According to a City of Rocklin press release, Halldin plans to continue to "emphasize public safety, conservative fiscal management, and a business-friendly environment while deepening his connections with citizens in all areas of the city."

"It is a huge honor to represent the citizens of Rocklin as mayor," Halldin said in a press release. "I look forward to serving in this role and working with my fellow Councilmembers to enhance our great community."

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9