What to know about the Fourth of July weekend event in Rocklin

Organized by Destiny Church, Celebrate America is a free event featuring live music, food and a firework display. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Celebrate America event in Rocklin is happening Friday and Saturday before the Fourth of July.

Organized by Destiny Church, Celebrate America is a free event featuring live music, food and a firework display. Gates open at 4 p.m. on both days.

"We’ll honor our military, put on a patriotic production and witness some of the biggest fireworks in the region!" Destiny Christian Church wrote in a Facebook post.

More details are coming soon for the live music and main show, but the pre-show is set to be performed by local bands, dance groups, radio stations and businesses.

Fireworks will happen both nights. There is no assigned seating for the event and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. There will be no alcohol at the event and only service animals are allowed.

Celebrate America Schedule

Food Trucks: 4-9 p.m.

Family Fun Zone: 4-8 p.m.

Live Music: 4:30-8 p.m.

Pre-Show: 4:30-8 p.m.

Main Show: 8 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Fourth of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

