City of Rocklin appoints Aly Zimmerman as new city manager

Zimmerman recently served as the assistant city manager for the city of Vista since 2012.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Aly Zimmerman was appointed unanimously as the new city manager during a Rocklin City Council meeting on Tuesday.

Zimmerman served as the assistant city manager for the city of Vista since 2012, where she managed multiple departments in a city of a population of over 100,000.

Zimmerman's responsibilities included overseeing Vista's $150-million budget and a law enforcement contract with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Mayor Greg Janda described why he believes Zimmerman is the right fit as the new city manager.

“Ms. Zimmermann’s experience across a broad spectrum of public administration responsibilities, along with her creative approach to new economic development opportunities, make her an ideal candidate to build on Rocklin’s success well into the future," Janda said.

In a news release, Zimmerman said that she is honored to be selected as Rocklin's next city manager.

“I look forward to partnering with the council, staff, the community, and our regional partners to achieve the city’s priorities," Zimmerman said. "The opportunities in Rocklin are limitless, and it’s exciting to be a part of the city’s future.”

Zimmerman is expected to start work as the city manager on Nov. 16.