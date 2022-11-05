Driver who hit Inderkum High student in Rocklin not at fault, police say

No criminal charges are being requested in the case.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — After nearly two months, Rocklin police have finished their investigation into a deadly crash that killed an Inderkum High School student.

The crash happened back on March 19 along Lonetree Bouelvard and Adams Drive in Rocklin, killing 18-year-old Anthony Williams. Police said the driver, whose identity remains undisclosed, was not at fault in the collision.

In a news release, police said they came to the determination after receiving the final report from the Placer County Sheriff/Coroner's Office and reviewing all of the evidence in the case. No criminal charges will be requested.

The announcement comes after public outrage at a Rocklin City Council meeting Tuesday night. Advocates with Justice for Anthony Williams said they believe the person behind the wheel was a Placer County executive, adding to speculation of a cover-up or even special treatment.

The advocacy group said a waitress who aided Williams at the scene of the crash and a second person online identified the driver as a top administrator for Placer County. ABC10 could not independently confirm the identity of the driver.

Erin Acosta told ABC10 that she spoke at the city council meeting to continue to applying public pressure on his case. She said Williams was like a brother to her son.

"Who was it? What happened? How did it happen? Was he speeding? Was he under the influence? Nothing. And his family just wants answers," Acosta said Tuesday night. "We're here to help them get those answers that we all require. We demand it."

Rocklin police said the accident report for the incident is available to "any person who may have a proper interest therein, including, but not limited to, the driver or drivers involved, or the guardian or conservator thereof, the parent of a minor driver, the authorized representative of a driver, or to any named person injured therein, the owners of vehicles or property damaged thereby, persons who may incur civil liability, including liability based upon a breach of warranty arising out of the accident, and any attorney who declares under penalty of perjury that he or she represents any of the above persons.”

