Nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized in Rocklin traffic stop

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office says they apprehended nearly 60,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Thursday, Nov. 17.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Rocklin Road exit just before 3 p.m., according to the release.

The occupants of the vehicle, Jorge Vega and Oscar Silvas were detained while a K-9, Ruger, searched the vehicle. Ruger conducted a "sniff" of the vehicle and alerted the presence of drugs on the passenger side.

The deputy then found a duffle bag filled with "numerous blue tablets" on the floor of the passenger floorboard, according to the release. Officials say the tablets were suspected to be fentanyl.

The duffle bag held an estimated 60,000 pills, or about 15 pounds, of possible fentanyl.

Both Vega and Silvas were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and transportation/sale of a controlled substance.

