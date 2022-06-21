Man dies in drowning at Folsom Lake

California State Parks said the man was swimming with two women from the shore to an island.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man's body was found by law enforcement after they say he didn't make it to an island with companions he was swimming with at Folsom Lake.

According to Gloria Sandoval, spokesperson for California State Parks, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was reported missing after being last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake.

"The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women," said Sandoval. "When the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them."

Sandoval said State Parks' lifeguards found the man's body about 75 to 100 feet from the shore.

At this time, it is not known who the man was or how he drowned.