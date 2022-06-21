x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rocklin

Man dies in drowning at Folsom Lake

California State Parks said the man was swimming with two women from the shore to an island.

More Videos

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man's body was found by law enforcement after they say he didn't make it to an island with companions he was swimming with at Folsom Lake.

According to Gloria Sandoval, spokesperson for California State Parks, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was reported missing after being last seen in the water at the Rattlesnake Bar entrance of Folsom Lake.

"The man was swimming from shore to a nearby island with two women," said Sandoval. "When the women reached the island, they realized the man was no longer behind them."

Sandoval said State Parks' lifeguards found the man's body about 75 to 100 feet from the shore.

At this time, it is not known who the man was or how he drowned.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: California lawmakers are proposing to decriminalize loitering with the intent for prostitution

Paid Advertisement