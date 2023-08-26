'Active incident' prompts heavy police presence in Rocklin

The Rocklin Police Department asked people to avoid the area of Grove Street and Kokila Court Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKLIN, Calif. — An active incident has prompted heavy police presence in Rocklin, the Rocklin Police Department said.

At 9:13 a.m., the department posted to X asking people to avoid the area of 5415 Grove Street for what was only described as heavy police presence due to an "active incident."

Police have not released information on the nature of the incident, but said they would provide an update soon.

Watch more from ABC10: Sherri Papini out of federal prison early | Top 10