x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Rocklin

'Active incident' prompts heavy police presence in Rocklin

The Rocklin Police Department asked people to avoid the area of Grove Street and Kokila Court Saturday morning.

More Videos

ROCKLIN, Calif. — An active incident has prompted heavy police presence in Rocklin, the Rocklin Police Department said.

At 9:13 a.m., the department posted to X asking people to avoid the area of 5415 Grove Street for what was only described as heavy police presence due to an "active incident."

Police have not released information on the nature of the incident, but said they would provide an update soon.

Watch more from ABC10: Sherri Papini out of federal prison early | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out