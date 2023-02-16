Rocklin resident arrested after stolen mail found during traffic stop

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Rocklin resident was arrested after stolen mail was found in their car during a traffic stop in Granite Bay, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Deputies pulled over a driver around 1 a.m. in Granite Bay and found several W-2 forms and other financial forms. They also found 50 pieces of unopened mail and six pieces of opened mail addressed to people in Placer and Sacramento counties.
Jacklyn Patrick, a 43-year-old from Rocklin, was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft and an additional felony warrant.
People can sign up for USPS Informed Delivery, which is a free service that will send a preview of what to expect in your mailbox so you can keep track of what should be in the mail.
Anyone who thinks that are a victim of identity mail theft in Placer County, please file a report HERE.
