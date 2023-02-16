Rocklin resident arrested after stolen mail found during traffic stop

Deputies found 50 pieces of unopened mail and six pieces of opened mail addressed to people in Placer and Sacramento counties.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Rocklin resident was arrested after stolen mail was found in their car during a traffic stop in Granite Bay, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies pulled over a driver around 1 a.m. in Granite Bay and found several W-2 forms and other financial forms. They also found 50 pieces of unopened mail and six pieces of opened mail addressed to people in Placer and Sacramento counties.

Jacklyn Patrick, a 43-year-old from Rocklin, was arrested on suspicion of felony identity theft and an additional felony warrant.

People can sign up for USPS Informed Delivery, which is a free service that will send a preview of what to expect in your mailbox so you can keep track of what should be in the mail.

Anyone who thinks that are a victim of identity mail theft in Placer County, please file a report HERE.

