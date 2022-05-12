Matthew Oliver concedes to David Bass in close race for Rocklin City Council

According to the latest numbers released Friday by the Placer County Elections Office, 25,685 people voted, with the candidates separated only by 401 votes.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — David Bass will serve a two-year term on Rocklin's City Council, after the release of a new batch of results from the Nov. 8 Midterm Elections.

"Thank you to the families and residents of Rocklin for your votes and for putting your trust in me. We did this together and I am truly grateful for your support," Bass wrote.

Bass' opponent in the race, Matthew Oliver, posted to Facebook Thursday announcing his concession in the race after reportedly calling Bass to congratulate him on his victory.

"I am excited to continue to be a voice for this region, holding our elected officials accountable. Fighting for honesty, integrity and transparency. Thank you for all of those you donated, believed in me, believed in Rocklin," Oliver wrote in a Facebook post.

Bass is hosting a reception at Kathrin's Biergarten on Dec. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

