Matthew Oliver announces run for Rocklin City Council

Oliver is the owner of House of Oliver in Roseville, Rocklin and Granite Bay, and Oliver's Brewhouse & Grill in Lincoln.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Local businessman Matthew Oliver has announced plans to run for Rocklin City Council.

Oliver would not be running for a specific seat on the Rocklin City Council as the city uses an at-large system where City Council members represent the entire city rather than separate districts.

"I am honored to be running for Rocklin City Council," Oliver wrote in a Facebook post. "The support and encouragement is overwhelming and I am blessed beyond words."

This announcement comes shortly after Lincoln City Councilmember William Lauritsen was accused of slapping Oliver while attending California's 3rd Congressional District Candidate Forum on April 25. The incident was captured on Facebook live while Oliver asked Lauritsen questions about his thoughts on the forum.

According to the Rocklin City Council, "The City of Rocklin City Council consists of five members elected at-large alternately at the general election in November of even-numbered years to serve a four-year term."

Each November, the city council elects the Mayor and Vice Mayor for one-year terms.

Rocklin's current mayor, Bill Haldin's, term expires in December. However, the other four council members' terms do not expire until 2024.

