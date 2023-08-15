x
Overnight search for person after traffic stop in Rocklin

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a person who left the area after a traffic stop in Rocklin Monday.

The sheriff's office said the person left a car on foot after a traffic stop around 6:20 p.m. on westbound I-80 near Sierra College Boulevard. Deputies were still searching as of 9:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office used a helicopter, deputies, and a K-9 unit to search for the person along with the Rocklin Police Department.

Another person from the traffic stop was taken into custody.

The Rocklin Police Department said the person was last seen on Granite Drive near the Tesla showroom. Around 8:20 p.m. the police department said normal traffic in the area of I-80 and Sierra College Boulevard could resume.

Roseville's Westbrook Elementary welcomes hundreds of students for the first day

