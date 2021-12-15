Experience the holiday spirit at Pebble Creek in Rocklin

It started 28 years ago with the very spirited homeowner Steve Givens. He said that all these years later, he’s reminded of the generational impact.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Pebble Creek in Rocklin is one of the most decorated neighborhoods in California with 131 homes and counting — dedicated to covering their houses and yards end to end in lights.

It started 28 years ago with the very spirited homeowner Steve Givens.

He said that all these years later he’s reminded of the generational impact.

“A family came by last night, a husband and wife and a small child, and started talking and the gentleman mentioned that he’s been coming ever since he was eight years old," Givens said. "I asked him then how old he was and he said he’s 36 which means he’s been coming ever since we started! That is a big part of why we do this, it’s such a tradition not only for us but for thousands of other families we’ve never met!”

Visitors can experience the magic of Pixar, Disney, Elf and the Grinch all in decoration form. Fans of all ages, shapes and sizes alike will all be very pleased with the representation of each.

PEBBLE CREEK Rocklin, the most decorated neighborhood in California started right here! Posted by Mark S. Allen on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

It’s about 30 minutes to make the loop by car, and about the same if traveling by foot. Many of the homes have wishing wells, are ready for non-perishable and canned food items for those in need.

The lights stay on dusk till 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 2, 2021.