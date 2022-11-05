Placer County CEO confirms he was the driver who killed Inderkum High School senior Anthony Williams

Following their investigation, Rocklin police said Placer County CEO Todd Leopold was not at fault.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Placer County CEO Todd Leopold announced Friday that he was the driver who killed an Inderkum High School student earlier this year in a car crash.

The crash happened on March 19 along Lonetree Bouelvard and Adams Drive in Rocklin. Anthony Williams, 18, was reportedly walking in the road when police said the driver hit and killed him.

Following their investigation, Rocklin police said Leopold was not at fault.

"My words and emotions cannot adequately express my profound grief and sadness," Leopold said in the press release. "I am heartbroken for the loss of this young man and extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Williams’ family, friends, and all of those impacted by this tragic accident."

Since the time of the crash in mid-March through early May, family, friends and a group called Advocates with Justice for Anthony Williams were vocal in their displeasure with how long the investigation took and why Leopold wasn't initially named.

In his statement, Leopold said he could not comment because of the police department's investigation.

"Now that the Rocklin Police Department has completed the investigation, I acknowledge the great suffering of Mr. Williams’ family, friends and all who have been impacted by the accident," Leopold said.

The announcement comes after public outrage at a Rocklin City Council meeting Tuesday night. Advocates with Justice for Anthony Williams said they believe Leopold was receiving special treatment because of his position with the county.

Erin Acosta told ABC10 that she spoke at the city council meeting to continue to applying public pressure on his case. She said Williams was like a brother to her son.

"Who was it? What happened? How did it happen? Was he speeding? Was he under the influence? Nothing. And his family just wants answers," Acosta said Tuesday night. "We're here to help them get those answers that we all require. We demand it."

