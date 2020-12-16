2 Placer County school districts heading back to classroom in weeks amid COVID surge

Some students could be heading back to the classroom for five days a week as soon as January.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two school districts in Placer County are allowing some students to head back to the classroom as early as January while coronavirus cases surge across the state.

Both Rocklin Unified School District and Roseville Joint Unified High School District (RJUSD) opted to bring some students back to campus for five days a week.

Students at Rocklin Unified will be assigned to either an A.M. or P.M. group to maintained socially distanced classrooms and campuses. The A.M./P.M. instruction will begin on Jan. 19, 2021.

Rocklin's school board also voted to continue full time, 5-days-a-week instruction at all schools after spring break on April 6, 2021. However, they're keeping an option to do so earlier if Placer County moves to the orange coronavirus tier.

Rocklin Virtual Campus won't be impacted by these decisions.

"The RUSD Board of Trustees weighed all options in front of them. These decisions, like many during this COVID-19 pandemic, are complex and without easy solutions," the district said in a statement. "We thank those who provided their input which allowed our Board to make an informed decision."

Meanwhile, RJUHSD also voted to bring students back to campus five days a week starting Jan. 5, 2021. That means students will attend all four class periods for 70 minutes and be out of class by 12:50 p.m. Some students will stay a while longer for an additional support period.

Trustees will consider moving to 80-minute periods with lunch at the end of January.

The Roseville Student Virtual Learning Academy starts on Jan. 5, 2021, with 1,700 students. The enrollment deadline has passed, but there is a waitlist and an FAQ available.

"The trustees listened to community input and evaluated all scenarios related to returning students to on-campus learning," said Superintendent Jess Borjon in a statement to ABC10. "We realize these are not easy times or easy decisions to make, and ask for patience and understanding in the weeks and months to come."