CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin

The accident happened on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard in the Rocklin area.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County.

The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.

The 5-year-old was transported to UC Davis Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries because he was properly secured in a car seat, according to CHP. The father was transported to Sutter Hospital with serious injuries.

CHP says speed is a factor in the crash but it is undetermined if drugs or alcohol played a role. The crash is under investigation.

