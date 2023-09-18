x
Rocklin

Man hurt after crashing a stolen vehicle into a building in Rocklin, CHP says

Rocklin police say the crash happened at the Crossings Shopping Center.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after California Highway Patrol says he crashed a stolen vehicle into a building.

CHP says Monday just after 5 p.m., officers with the auto theft task force attempted to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver ended up not stopping and exited SR-65 at eastbound Sierra College Boulevard at a "high rate of speed, where it traveled through the intersection and off the roadway where it then struck an AT&T Building."

CHP says aside from the driver, no one was hurt nor any other vehicle was involved. 

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

