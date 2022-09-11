Matthew Oliver leading David Bass in close race for Rocklin City Council: 2022 Election Results

The race between Matthew Oliver and David Bass is close for a short term on Rocklin's City Council.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Matthew Oliver is leading David Bass in a close race for a short term on Rocklin's City Council.

Oliver sits at 4,616 votes, accounting for around 51.1% of votes, while Bass sits at 4,403 accounting for around 48.8% of votes. Seven votes were for write-in candidates, accounting for around 0.08% of votes.

Oliver is a local businessman and pastor in Placer County, according to his campaign site.

"This is what it is about. The future. Our children. The legacy we are leaving them. I am not running for titles or recognition, but for our children and their future. I don’t want to leave them with more burden and an unsustainable and attainable future," Oliver wrote in a Facebook post.

David Bass is a veteran and community leader, according to his campaign site.

"I think what makes Rocklin special is the fact there are so many people that want to make Rocklin better, we want it to flourish. There are so many people that give in Rocklin. I want people to understand that there is a tradition of service in this community, and I want to serve the same way people will when they show up to this community in the future," Bass wrote in a Facebook post ahead of the election.

The last update from Placer County Elections Office came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Even though all 32 precincts are 100% reporting, results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week.

