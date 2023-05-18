Man dead after being hit by car in Rocklin

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — One man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday night in Rocklin.

Few details surrounding what led up to the crash have been released at this time.

Lt. Scott Horillo, spokesperson for Rocklin Police Department, said the crash happened near Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Road. He only described the victim as a man and the driver as a woman.

Horillo said the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No additional details have been released.

