Community mourns the loss of Rocklin High School teacher Casey Nichols

ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Rocklin Unified School District and the community are mourning the loss of longtime Rocklin High School Teacher Casey Nichols.
The district said he retired in 2019 but came back to be a substitute teacher.
"Casey was a friend to many in the district and believed in passionately serving his school, students, staff, and families. Casey taught Journalism courses and also was an advisor for many extracurricular activities. He was also a part time Photography instructor at Sierra College," the district said.
An official cause of death has not been released.
Reaction from the community
The Rocklin Unified School District said counseling services will be offered for students and staff that may need support during the grieving process.