Rocklin

Rocklin man embezzles $4.8M from employer, spends $1M on online video game

The man used the money to buy NFL and NBA season tickets, luxury cars, home furniture, and around $1 million to make purchases in "Game of War."

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man from Rocklin was sentenced to 10 years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and submitting false statements to a financial institution, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. 

Kevin Lee Co, 51, pleaded guilty in Dec. 2016 to wire fraud and money laundering of about $4.8 million from Holt of California. He used the money to buy NFL and NBA season tickets, luxury cars, home furniture, and around $1 million to make purchases in the online video game "Game of War."

Co owned Apollo HP Inc., which is a Rocklin-based company that sells generators, windows, and residential solar panels.

