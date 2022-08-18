Rocklin man embezzles $4.8M from employer, spends $1M on online video game

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man from Rocklin was sentenced to 10 years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and submitting false statements to a financial institution, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Kevin Lee Co, 51, pleaded guilty in Dec. 2016 to wire fraud and money laundering of about $4.8 million from Holt of California. He used the money to buy NFL and NBA season tickets, luxury cars, home furniture, and around $1 million to make purchases in the online video game "Game of War."
Co owned Apollo HP Inc., which is a Rocklin-based company that sells generators, windows, and residential solar panels.
