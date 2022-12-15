Rocklin man sentenced in 'vicious' break-in at retired Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy's home

The district attorney's office wrote in a news release that McClung "viciously attacked" the victim for over an hour during the May break-in.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — According to the Placer County District Attorney's Office, a Rocklin man was sentenced to 52 years to life Wednesday for breaking into the home of a retired Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy.

A jury found 37-year-old Bradley McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary, and other charges in November. McClung broke into the Rocklin home in May 2022.

The district attorney's office wrote in a news release that McClung "viciously attacked" the victim for over an hour. As a result of the attack, the victim had two blood clots that led to brain trauma, which caused mobility and cognitive issues, the district attorney's office said. The victim was not identified.

In court, McClung was deemed to be a “danger to the community."

The district attorney's office argued to have McClung sentenced to the three strikes law. The three strikes law states that a defendant convicted of a specific new felony with two or more previous convictions is mandated to serve a sentence of at least 25 years to life, according to the news release.

