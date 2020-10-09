Rocklin Police Chief to serve as interim city manager

Chad Butler will assume the responsibilities of city manager and will serve in both capacities for up to six months or until a permanent city manager is appointed.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin Police Chief Chad Butler will also hold the title of interim city manager after the city council unanimously appointed him to the position during Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Butler’s appointment comes on the heels of current city manager Steve Rudolph’s retirement, effective on September 18.

Butler will assume the responsibilities of the city manager on September 19 and will serve in both capacities for up to six months or until a permanent city manager is appointed.

“I’m honored the City Council has entrusted me to serve as interim city manager and values what we’ve been able to accomplish at the police department over the last few years,” Butler said in a press release following the appointment.

“I’ll lean on staff throughout the City to assist me in the coming months to continue to provide exemplary service to the community and seamlessly build a bridge to the next city manager,” he continued.