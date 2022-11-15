Rocklin police join California Highway Patrol Organized Retail Crime Task Force

The Rocklin Police Department announced Thursday they're launching operations to fight retail theft alongside California Highway Patrol's new task force

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin police are joining neighboring cities like Elk Grove and Sacramento in launching a renewed effort to fight organized retail theft this holiday season.

They're teaming up with California Highway Patrol's Organized Retail Crime Task Force to identify and arrest shoplifters.

The initiative comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 331, providing $255 million in grants for local law enforcement over the next three years to tackle retail theft.

According to the Governor's Office, California Highway Patrol officers have arrested 645 suspects and recovered stolen merchandise valued at nearly $26 million since the task force was created in 2019.

"In cooperation with the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF), and our retail partners, the Rocklin Police Department will conduct operations this holiday shopping season, to send a strong message to any potential criminal that retail theft will not be tolerated," said a Rocklin police spokesperson.