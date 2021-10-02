x
Rocklin

Man killed in hit-and-run, Rocklin Police search for driver

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin police are asking the public for help in finding the driver who killed a 30-year-old man in a hit-and-run on Feb. 4. 

Officers found Trevor Swahn in the road near Sierra College Boulevard and Scriber way. They believed Swahn was hit by a car.  

Medical personnel pronounced Swahn dead at the scene. Police released a picture of Swahn and described him as a 30-year-old man with physical disabilities.   

Credit: Courtesy: Rocklin Police Department
Trevor Swahn was killed in a hit-and-run near Sierra College Boulevard near Scriber Way on Feb. 4, Rocklin police say.

Police do not have much information regarding this case and ask anyone who knows what happened to call 916-625-5461.  

Rocklin Police Spokesperson Andre Booker told ABC10 they are hoping to bring closure for Swahn's family. 

"Obviously, answer some questions that they have," Booker said. "We also have questions that we need the public in answering.

