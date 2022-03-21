Rocklin officer praised by department for impromptu ukulele performance

In a video released by the police department, Officer Guillermo plays the ukulele after finding it among items recovered from an investigation.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin Police Department posted a video to social media showing off Officer Guillermo's ukulele skills after he found the instrument among items they recovered in an investigation.

The minute-long clip features the officer strumming away at the ukulele while humming a tune, before breaking out in full song in front of a police squad car.

Police said the ukulele was among several stolen items they found after responding a call of a suspicious person. That suspicious person was arrested on several warrants for drug and theft-related charges and possession of burglary tools.

Police are trying to locate the possible theft victims. Anyone with information can contact the Rockling Police Department.

A photo of the items and the officer's viral ukulele jam can be viewed in the Facebook post below.