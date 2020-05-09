Rocklin Police set up DUI checkpoint ahead of Labor Day weekend

Police are trying to remind everyone that the impacts of driving under the influence can be powerful and long-lasting.

ROCKLIN, Calif — A lot of law enforcement will be doing double-duty labor day weekend, not only keeping an eye out for large gatherings but also keeping roads safe.

California Highway Patrol is doing maximum enforcement this weekend as are local police.

Police in Rocklin were behind a DUI checkpoint at Pacific Street near Quarry Park adventures. They say since stay-at-home restrictions are easing up and people will have more places to go, the risk of people driving under the influence this holiday weekend especially is higher.

ABC10 was there as at least one person was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

“We would be completely happy with arresting nobody tonight,” Rocklin Police Sgt. Gregory Jensen said. “Our goal is to ultimately keep our community safe and educate the public.”

Police are trying to remind everyone that the impacts of driving under the influence can be powerful and long-lasting.

“In 1981, my little sister was killed by a drunk driver here in Sacramento,” said Rhonda Campbell with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). “Her name was Irene, she and my best friend's mother were hit head-on by a repeat offender. He had a suspended license. It was his fourth offense. He ran a stop sign at 60 miles per hour, hit them head-on, killed them both.”

Campbell’s story isn’t unique and others may tragically find themselves with a similar one.

“Two of every three people are going to be impacted by a drunk driver in their lifetime,” she said.

The entire Rocklin Police Department was also impacted by a drunk driver in 2005 when Officer Matt Redding was killed by one.

“I know that many of our officers are out there tonight thinking about him,” Sgt. Jensen said.

Aside from the emotional impacts driving under the influence can have on families and drivers, it can also take a heavy financial toll as well.

“Your first offense DUI is going to cost you anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000 in Sacramento, so that's a pretty high price to pay and honestly if you get off only paying those fines you're lucky,” Campbell said.

The DUI checkpoint was set up from Friday evening through 2 a.m. Saturday. Rocklin Police say they will release the number of arrests at a later time.

