Rocklin Fire Department's Santa Tour schedule

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Santa Tour is back again this year, keeping up the holiday spirit that's been a tradition since the 70s.

Santa will embark on his journey around 5:30 p.m. each night, according to the Rocklin Fire Department. The tour kicked off Monday and is scheduled to be seven more days including Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7.

Dec. 8 and 9 are reserved for make-up days in case of bad weather.

Music and sirens will alert neighborhoods Santa is nearby as there is no set route for each night.

Unfortunately, Santa won't be visiting gated communities, private streets, small streets and courts with limited space for a fire engine to turn around, and apartment complexes.

Find a map of the schedule HERE.

