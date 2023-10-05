Rocklin students outraged at school response after student allegedly shares sex video without consent

"It tells young women that crimes against them are secondary to winning championships”

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Fed up students at Rocklin High School walked out of class Wednesday amid frustration over what they call a lack of punishment for a student accused of filming and sharing a sex video without consent.

Rocklin Unified School District released a statement saying the situation started back in November when a student accused another student of filming a sexual act and then distributed it around the school.

A School Resource Officer assigned to the high school by Rocklin Police Department investigated and forwarded the case to the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office said they cannot speak on this matter because juveniles are involved.

The teenage girl that was filmed spoke at the Rocklin Unified School District meeting on May 3rd.

“In a matter of months, I went from being a well-respected high achieving student athlete to a student that is categorized as a school slut,” said the sophomore, as she addressed the school board last week.

ABC10 is not identifying the sophomore due to her age.

“Not only was I socially harassed, but it was taken a step further... students coming to my house and vandalizing it twice,” she said.

Back in November, she says she had consensual sex with a sophomore football player, but she says she did not consent to being recorded. She also says she’s not the only one.

“I, firsthand, saw the collection of this boy's videos and photos of at least 50 girls,” said the student.

“One of the other personal attacks I have had relating to this is our senior quarterback telling my brother he was going to rape me in his truck in the school parking lot,” she added.

The teen’s father, who is a football coach and teacher at neighboring Oakmont High School in Roseville, also addressed the board.

“That this individual is clearly and admittedly guilty of distribution of child porn, there is no question, still gets to participate in football activities without a care in the world is a direct indictment of the entire system. It tells young women that crimes against them are secondary to winning championships,” said the father.

Months later, with still no punishment, students at Rocklin High School say they are fed up.

Dozens of students walked out of class Wednesday, standing outside of the school holding signs in protest. Sydney Zajec is a student at Rocklin High School that participated in the walkout.

“I feel very unsafe to go to a school that does not hold these boys accountable," said Zajec. "The fact that they are still on the football team, still going to school. No one is talking to them. They are not expelled for anything. They are just not being told this is wrong, and they are not learning anything.”

Students say they plan to attend the next school board meeting on May 17th

A full statement from the school district is available below..

The Rocklin Unified School District is committed to providing a safe and welcoming educational environment every day for all students, families and staff. During the May 3, 2023 Board Meeting, comments were made regarding allegations involving student safety between peers and also raising questions about the response from staff. While the school district cannot comment on personnel matters, student discipline matters or open investigations, Rocklin Unified takes these allegations seriously. Some of the incidents were brought to the district’s attention earlier this school year and have either been investigated or are currently being investigated.

The Rocklin High School administration team was made aware of the off-campus incident that took place during Thanksgiving Break on January 25, 2023 and began their investigation immediately. The Rocklin Police Department’s School Resource Officer was notified on the same day and began their separate investigation.

The conduct of all students - including athletes - is equal when on campus or at school-sanctioned activities. Rocklin Unified is currently reviewing policies and athlete codes of conduct and will be partnering with outside agencies to identify best practices and have education and training protocols in place so all athletes and students can feel safe and respected across all schools and while attending school events.

The Rocklin Unified School District and its schools support each student’s and each member of the community’s right to gather and express their voice without fear of reprisal.

