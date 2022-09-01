x
Rocklin

Two arrests made in string of vehicle burglaries in Rocklin

In an investigation, it was found that about 20 vehicle burglaries were potentially related, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

ROCKLIN, Calif — The Rocklin Police Department released a statement Saturday, Jan. 8 that two people had been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries.

Officers identified two people in Sacramento who were later arrested with the help of the Sacramento Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Rocklin Police Department encourages anyone with information about the vehicle burglaries to contact them at (916) 625-5400.  

