Meet Rustin Banks, the new chief of the Rocklin Police Department

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Starting Dec. 13, the city of Rocklin will have a new top cop at the Rocklin Police Department.

The city announced Rustin Banks will take the post of chief starting next week. Banks comes to the department after serving as a captain with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

“It will be my honor and privilege to lead the Rocklin Police Department, an agency that is known far and wide for their high level of professionalism and community engagement,” Banks said. “I am eager to build upon the strong foundation the members of this Department have worked so hard to create.”

Banks began his law enforcement career in January 2005 in Solano County. Through the years, he was promoted through the ranks. According to the city, he spent over a decade on SWAT. Plus, this isn't his first rodeo at leading a police department. The city said he headed the Rio Vista Police Department as interim police chief from September 2019 to February 2020.

Please join us in welcoming our new Police Chief, Rustin Banks! https://t.co/ZmCMz7fh74 — rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) December 9, 2021

“Chief Banks’ experience with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office and knowledge of Placer County as a longtime resident make him a great fit for Rocklin,” City Manager Aly Zimmermann said. “I’m excited for him to bring his diligence, expertise and enthusiasm to our community.”

Banks is a Marine Corps Veteran and holds numerous certificates related to law enforcement.



“I have spent my entire professional career living in Placer County and serving a community nearly 70 miles away,” Banks said. “This feels like a homecoming because for the first time, I will be serving the community that my family and I have been a part of for over 20 years.”

