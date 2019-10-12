ROCKLIN, Calif. — A Rocklin High School student was arrested on Monday after allegedly making threats against the school on social media, police said.

School officials contacted police around 10 a.m. on Monday after hearing about the threats circulating online. The identity of the student and the nature of the threats have not been released.

Rocklin High School Principal Davis Stewart sent the following message home to parents regarding this incident:

“The purpose of this message is to inform you of an incident involving a threat made by a Rocklin High School student. Rocklin High School was informed this morning of information that was being circulated via social media and within our school community regarding a student making a threat towards Rocklin High School. There were not any specific details in the threat, however enough to alarm our students and parents. Rocklin High School immediately investigated the situation and found there not to be any immediate danger, but in fact the threat had been made. Simultaneously, RHS administration notified the Rocklin Police Department who assessed the situation and arrested the student for making a threat.

We want to thank our school community for notifying authorities when social media information needs to be addressed. This is a positive example of our working together and encouraging students and families that if they see something to say something and we will do something.

Please know that the safety and well-being of our students and staff are the highest of priorities at Rocklin High School and in the Rocklin Unified School District. We must continue to work together in order to provide a safe environment for all students.”

