Suspect arrested after deadly altercation in Rocklin Starbucks parking lot

Rocklin Police say the victim sustained major injuries after altercation, looking for witnesses with any information.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — One person is dead following a "physical altercation" in a Starbucks parking lot on Sunday between noon and 1 p.m., Rocklin Police said.

It happened at the Starbucks on 5070 Rocklin Road in the City of Rocklin. The victim sustained major injuries and passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said 20-year-old River Baumann of Granite Bay was identified as a suspect shortly after officers responded.

Baumann was originally arrested on a battery charge with serious bodily injury, criminal conspiracy, a probation violation, and fighting in a public place.

Rocklin Police said Baumann bailed out on the original charges. After the victim died, Baumann's charges were upgraded to voluntary manslaughter and he was arrested again Wednesday.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim. They are still looking for witnesses to the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocklin Police Department Detective Kolaskey at 916-625-5414.

