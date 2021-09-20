Video of Rocklin arrest circulating Reddit to be reviewed by police department

Rocklin Police Department said they'll be doing a full review of the incident due to the amount of attention it has received.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A video shared on Reddit garnered a swarm of online attention Monday that spurred criticism of a Rocklin Police officer.

The video is viewable in r/PublicFreakout. The post says that the officer in the video pointed his gun at the man and tried to break the man's arm.

In response to an ABC10 inquiry about the video circulating social media, Rocklin Police Department said they'll be doing a full review of the incident due to the amount of attention it has received.

Police said the incident happened Sept. 17 around 6 p.m. when police were called out to Dutch Bros at Sunset Boulevard and Springview Drive for a man harassing people. In a news release, police said the man was reportedly acting erratically, threatening employees and causing customers to be afraid.

The posted video shows a man on the ground with his hands behind his back. A person not on video can be heard saying that the officer had his gun pointed at the man, and the officer is later seen putting a knee on the man's back and grabbing and bending the man's arm before handcuffing him. The video ends shortly thereafter.

Authorities said the man was ultimately arrested for public intoxication before being taken to jail.

A spokesperson for the department said speculation that the incident was a mental health crisis was not accurate.

The reddit video can be seen HERE. A version shared to TikTok is also viewable below.

@caracareen Here it is with no text on the screen- Rocklin, CA 9/17/21 Rocklin PD responds to a mental health crisis with too much force. The man was yelling around in a parking lot (no weapons) I did not film this and have already sent to the chief. #policebrutality #rocklin #excessiveforce ♬ original sound - CaraCareen