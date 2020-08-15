Nearly 6,000 PG&E customers without power during heatwave

PG&E reported two large power outages that are affecting customers in Rocklin and Woodland.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Many areas across Northern California are either under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Now, on top of that, nearly 6,000 PG&E customers are without power and possible ways to cool off in Rocklin and Woodland, according to PG&E's outage map. PG&E customers could be homes or businesses in the area.

The power outage in Rocklin, which began at 4:38 p.m., is affecting roughly 2,800 customers. PG&E is estimating restoring power for Woodland by around 7:15 p.m.

The power outage in Woodland, that started just before 5 p.m., is affecting over 2,00 customers. PG&E is estimating restoring power for Woodland by around 8:15 p.m.

California #ISO has declared a statewide Stage 2 emergency, due to excessive heat driving up energy use. If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages. https://t.co/19miIKaZDW — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 14, 2020

PG&E said it is currently investigating and looking into the cause of both outages, which were unplanned.

In the meantime, residents in Woodland affected could seek refuge at cooling centers for a few hours. The Woodland Community & Senior Center (2001 East St., Woodland) was designated as a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m.