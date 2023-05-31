Yelp: Best donuts in the US are in Rocklin

Marie's Donuts in Sacramento landed at No. 17.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A family-owned donut shop in Rocklin took the top spot in Yelp's Top 100 Donut Shops for 2023.

Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon opened back in May 2022 and has garnered a 5-star rating from the review website.

The store is known for their glazed donuts, bars, twists, jelly donuts and much more. They also serve breakfast croissants and cinnamon rolls.

According to Yelp, co-owner Ky Pho and his family also owned BJ Cinnamon in Folsom before they sold it and opened in Rocklin in 2022.

However, Rocklin isn't alone on the Yelp charts. Sacramento staple Marie's donuts came in at No. 17.

