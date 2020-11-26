More than 2 dozen youth basketball players test positive for coronavirus after tournaments

Placer County Public Health officials said the basketball tournaments took place on Nov. 7 and 8 at the Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — More than two dozen youth basketball players who played in tournaments at the Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Placer County Public Health officials.

Health officials say the basketball tournaments took place on Nov. 7 and 8. People who attended these games might have been exposed to the coronavirus even if they don't have symptoms. They are asked to quarantine and seek testing.

Officials say those who want a test may receive one from their health care providers or community testing centers.

The Courtside Basketball center could only operate outdoors due to Placer County being in the purple tier, the most restrictive coronavirus tier. Gyms and other fitness facilities in the purple tier are prohibited from indoor operations.

