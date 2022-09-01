Sacramento man sentenced to 17 years in prison in Rocklin teen's fentanyl death

17-year-old Zach Didier died of fentanyl poisoning on Dec. 27, 2020, after purchasing a pill he thought was Percocet off of Snapchat.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday after the fentanyl death of a Rocklin teen.

Zach Didier, a 17-year-old Whitney High School student, died of fentanyl poisoning on Dec. 27, 2020, after purchasing a pill he thought was Percocet off of Snapchat.

In July, 22-year-old Virgil Xavier Bordner pleaded no contest to three charges including: involuntary manslaughter, selling a controlled substance to a minor, and a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. He received credit for 178 days served out of his 17-year sentence.

"Not a day goes by that I don’t think about the choices I made that affect Zach's family," Bordner said in court.

Since Didier died, his parents, Laura and Chris Didier, worked with community leaders and officials in Rocklin, Roseville and Placer County to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

"We want to ring the alarm and we just want people to know — families, caregivers, students, and friends to know — that if anyone is produced or procuring anything from social media or off the internet, there's a very strong chance that it could be potentially lethal," Chris Didier previously told ABC10.

According to the CDC, from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, which is an increase of around 28% from the same period the prior year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Most of the recent cases of fentanyl overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl as opposed to pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Find more information about fentanyl at Placer County's website.

