Sacramento's Capital Christian Center to join Rocklin's Destiny Christian Church

The churches said conversations about a ministry collaboration started a few months ago.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Rocklin's Destiny Christian Church announced it plans to merge with Sacramento's Capital Christian Center.

"Over the past few years, Capital has experienced a destabilization of its financial foundation. Collaborating with Destiny, and uniting under their spiritual leadership, provides the necessary financial and spiritual strength to continue its impact in the region for decades to come," the churches said in a joint statement.

The churches made the announcement Sunday where they said there are still logistics, questions and approvals that need to be worked out in the coming days.

The lead pastors of both churches wrote in a statement they are dedicated to supporting and building on the success of Capital Christian Center and Capital Christian School.

