Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.

Despite efforts be technicians to get the car moving, they weren't able to get it working. Wilbourn said all people on the ride were ultimately removed by an aerial ladder truck and no injuries were reported. The incident happened just before 7 p.m.