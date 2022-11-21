x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the teens were stuck at the top of the tracks, nearly 65 feet in the air.

More Videos

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.

Despite efforts be technicians to get the car moving, they weren't able to get it working.  Wilbourn said all people on the ride were ultimately removed by an aerial ladder truck and no injuries were reported. The incident happened just before 7 p.m.

WATCH THE RESCUE:

Rollercoaster rescue in North Highlands - Sacramento County | Raw Video

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out