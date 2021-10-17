Ronnie Tutt, drummer for Elvis Presley's TCB band, dies at 83

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Ronnie Tutt, the drummer for Elvis Presley's TCB Band and several other musicians, has died at 83.
Tutt's death was announced on Saturday by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
"All of us with Elvis Presley Enterprises were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ronnie Tutt. In addition to being a legendary drummer, he was a good friend to many of us here at Graceland," Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a statement. "We enjoyed each time he joined us here to celebrate Elvis Week, Elvis’ Birthday and many other special occasions. Ronnie was an amazing ambassador to Elvis’ legacy – sharing his memories of working with Elvis with fans – as well as bringing Elvis’ music to arenas around the globe through later Elvis in Concert shows and performances."
Tutt was born in Dallas, Texas, and was a member of Elvis' TCB (Taking Care of Business) band from 1969 until 1977.
He also recorded and performed with Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Elvis Costello, Stevie Nicks, Michael McDonald, and others.
Tutt's wife, Donna, said he died peacefully surrounded by family at his house in Franklin, Tennessee, TMZ reported.