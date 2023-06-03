Roof collapses over McDonald's drive-thru in Tracy

No one was hurt, but at least one car is expected to be a total loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — At least one car is likely totaled after the roof over a McDonald's drive-thru in Tracy came down Monday afternoon.

The roof collapse was reported around 1:37 p.m. at the McDonald's on 11th Street, according to South San Joaquin Fire Authority.

Division Chief Brian Bagely said it was a catastrophic failure of a partial overhang that was above the drive-thru and drive-thru windows.

"It was very apparent that the construction of the overhang was not engineered appropriately for the weight of the roofing material," said Bagley.

No one was hurt, but he said two cars were under the roof when it came down. He said at least one of those cars is a likely a total loss, but it's not clear what damages the other car had.

Bagley said there were no gas leaks or other structural defects beyond the collapsed roof.

WATCH ALSO: