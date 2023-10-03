'It's kind of a nightmare right now': Roof collapses a main concern in El Dorado County

Surveillance footage from Ruth's Dolls & Memories shows the roof go from a crack to caving in in a matter of seconds.

Example video title will go here for this video

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Roof collapses have been a concern in the foothills all week long. Multiple collapses happened in Pollock Pines and the Safeway is now at risk.

Perhaps the most devastating collapse happened at Ruth’s Dolls & Memories on Pony Express Trail. Surveillance footage from owner Marlene Ruth shows the roof caving in.

It starts as a crack and in a matter of seconds the roof and all the snow falls into the building. The collapse happened Tuesday and by the next day, it was red tagged as unsafe to enter.

Ruth says it’s too painful for her to see the building how it is now versus when ABC10 toured the museum in 2017.

“This was my dream and it’s still my dream… it’s kind of a nightmare right now. All I can tell you is it’s been horrendous,” said Ruth.

She started her collection back in 1965.

“I have lots of dolls that their heads fell off, they got broken, but I do repair and I will be able to put it back together. It’s just going to cost a lot of money, so I don’t know if I’m going to be able to handle it,” said Ruth.

The hope is Ruth’s Dolls & Memories doesn’t become a memory. She’s working with insurance now but the 6,000 dolls are antiques and collectibles.

“It looked like Disneyland when you walked in. I don’t know what’s going to happen right now, I’m just in awe,” she said.

Two miles away, the Safeway is at risk of the same thing. Leonard Rivard, the Sandman, says it’s the sixth time since the store opened in 2000 that he’s relocated snow from its roof.

“The weight is starting to take over and leaks sort of what happens when we get water and snow mixed,” said Rivard.

The county cleared Safeway to remain open and after 30 years in the business Rivard has a tip for everyone.

“Put black plastic over all the snow so it doesn’t absorb water then walk on it so you got water puddles on the plastic and the sun runs off sooner or later instead of absorbing in,” he said.

The 20-person crew was helped by a crane putting snow blowers on the roof to speed up the process. Still, it’s a multi-day job.

ABC10 reached out to Safeway for an update on if it would impact store hours or items they are able to carry but we have not heard back. The main concern for collapse, according to the project manager, is over the refrigerated food area.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: California Weather Warning | Atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow