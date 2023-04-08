Roof collapses at Tracy strip mall

Firefighters said it was a catastrophic failure of the overhang soffit.

TRACY, Calif. — A driver was taken to a hospital after the roof of a Tracy business collapsed Saturday.

Tracy Police Department said the collapse was reported just before 5 p.m. along the 2000 block of East Street. A spokesperson for the police department said the hospitalized driver was driving by the building when the roof collapsed.

No other injuries were reported.

South San Joaquin Fire Authority said the roof collapse happened after a catastrophic failure of the overhang soffit. A spokesperson for the fire district added that both a carniceria and gym were impacted by the damage.

