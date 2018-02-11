Cluck Cluck Cluck. We're hearing that sound more and more as backyard chickens are gaining popularity. Each area has their own regulations on how many chickens you can have, so the key is to plan ahead before diving into the adventure.

Greg Howes and Brian Fikes, of Two Flew The Coop, specialize in backyard chicken keeping. They aim to educate the public on how to have a successful experience.

The biggest disappointment can come when you think you're getting a hen and then suddenly realize you've got a rooster. In most places, this is illegal and they say it's the dark side of the industry.

These male birds serve a great purpose, but their crowing gives them a bad wrap. Howes says roosters protect their flock of hens and also keep them from fighting. He says hens are the original "social network."

The number one question they get is if roosters are needed for hens to lay eggs? The answer is no.

I posted this on my Facebook page and had a great discussion about other questions.

The video below shows the full story and how to make sure you don't end with a rooster when you want a hen:

