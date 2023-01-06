LGBTQ+ owned Roscoe's Bar & Burgers opens in midtown Sacramento

Owner TJ Bruce says he's glad Roscoe’s opened in time to celebrate Pride Month.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An LGBTQ+ owned restaurant just opened in midtown Sacramento's Lavender Heights neighborhood and they have a handcrafted menu fit for all.

Roscoe's Bar and Burgers is described as “an elevated American bistro with food served pub style."

They have food and drinks ranging from salads and half-pound burgers to pub tacos and shrimp po boys.

They also have weekly events including drag brunch, drag bingo, karaoke, trivia nights, piano nights, comedy nights and more.

“It's a visual journey,” said owner TJ Bruce. “Between all of the celebrities and sports figures on the walls and the wallpaper and furniture, everything is very kind of eclectic and there’s lots to look at. I think people are going to really enjoy it.”

June is Pride Month and Bruce says he's glad Roscoe’s opened in time for the occasion.

"It's very important to have an anchor restaurant in the neighborhood,” said Bruce. “We've never had one that was right here next to the clubs, so we're excited to be here. Of course we want everybody to come check it out! We want to be very inclusive and welcoming to everybody here in Sacramento."

Roscoe's is located at 2007 K Street in midtown and is open late every day for those who want to grab food after a night out.

