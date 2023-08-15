2 Sacramento women arrested in $37,000 retail theft in Roseville

Three women are accused of going into a Roseville business and stealing more than 100 pairs of sunglasses valued at more than $37,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Two women were arrested after being accused of stealing more than $37,000 worth of designer sunglasses in Roseville. Police are still looking to identify a third woman.

The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway for a retail theft a few weeks ago. Three women had gone into a business and stolen more than 100 pairs of sunglasses valued at more than $37,000.

The items were later found listed for sale online. Officers identified two of the women as 18-year-old Chaney Fatina and 18-year-old Velete Lea. Both women are from Sacramento.

When the two women were arrested they had stolen items from several retailers, according to police.

Watch more on ABC10: Roseville's Westbrook Elementary welcomes hundreds of students for the first day