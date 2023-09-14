BMX Northern California State Finals in Roseville Sunday

About 2,500 people are expected to attend the event at Oak Creek BMX in Roseville, bringing around $1 million to the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The BMX Northern California State Finals are happening this weekend in Roseville.

Jake Peebles is a former BMX racer who started his career at Oak Creek BMX and now coaches riders in Placer County and nationwide.

“It’s action-packed every lap,” Peebles said. “There’s virtually no stop in the action. You’re going to see fast-paced excitement from some of the top riders in the country.”

About 2,500 people are expected to attend the races at Oak Creek BMX in Roseville, bringing around $1 million to the area, according to Placer Valley Tourism. More than 1,000 people are competing Sunday, ranging from preschoolers to 60-year-olds and older.

According to Placer Valley Tourism, most races are over in 30 to 40 seconds as riders speed around a dirt track about the distance of three football fields.

“The racers are amazing to watch, from the novices to the experts,” Amanda Lowry, a track operator, said. “The competition, the vibe.”

The event is free for spectators and starts at 9 a.m. Sunday with championship races planned for the mid to late afternoon.

Event Details

What: BMX Northern California State Finals

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.

Where: Oak Creek BMX at 648 Riverside Ave. in Roseville

How: Free for spectators