ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Boy Scouts of Roseville spent their Saturday morning picking up Christmas trees for recycling.

“We picked up seven but probably over all at least 100,” Boy Scout Phineas Smith said.

Smith and Nate Green have been Boy Scouts for five years and have participated in the annual Christmas tree round-up every year. They said it’s a great way to give back.

“Helping people out and helping the community,” Green said.

After the Boy Scouts finished picking up the Christmas trees, they dropped them off at Mahany Park. The scouts asked for donations for picking up the trees.

“The money that you donated is divided among the troops and really helps with what we do,” Smith said.

Brett Smith, assistant scout master, said the Christmas tree pick up is a service project for the city, which means everyone can have their tree tossed as long as it’s on the curb when the troops come through the neighborhood.

“Everything, but apartments get done so, by next Saturday 10 a.m. have them out in front of your house,” Smith said.

